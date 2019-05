KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10,948 students with special needs (MBK) have registered at government’s primary and secondary schools as of April 8.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said 9,545 of them registered at primary schools, while the remainder were in secondary schools.

The move, among others, to ensure the right of education for children with special needs being addressed and to prevent them from dropping out, she told the Dewan Negara sitting here today. — Bernama