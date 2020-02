BALIK PULAU: Police have detained 10 individuals believed to have been involved in non-existent loan schemes, Macau scam and online fraud, following several raids in the state.

Southwest district police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan said eight men and a woman, aged between 21 and 45, were nabbed following the arrest of a 21-year-old woman in Butterworth, Seberang Perai Utara on Feb 20.

“On Dec 4, a 44-year-old woman, lodged a report claiming that she lost RM5,889.69 after she was directed by a male suspect to settle payments for loan processing and insurance coverage.

“The payments were made to two different accounts which raised the complainant’s suspicion, prompting her to lodge a police report. Upon investigation, police managed to apprehend a 21-year-old female Maybank account holder who had been using the account to conduct non-existent loan activities,“ he told a media conference, here today.

He said investigations also revealed that one of the suspects, a former bank officer was believed to have received ATM cards from two suspects and the cards were used for the same purpose.

“Police also seized 32 ATM cards from various banks and are identifying the owners of the cards and their bank accounts. All suspects were remanded for four days until today.

“However, we are requesting the court to extend the remand period to complete the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anbalagan said 106 account holders were charged in court under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 last year.

He added that from Jan to Feb this year, 20 account holders have been charged and police are tracking down 80 other offenders. - Bernama