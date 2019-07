KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained 10 individuals including eight Indian nationals after they were suspected to be involved in a fight at a shop selling alcohol in Batu Caves, last Sunday.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said that in the incident at 8.30pm, one of the suspects, aged 38-years-old, and his wife, who went to the premises to buy liquor, were unhappy at being given a hand-written receipt.

‘’The situation became chaotic when the woman claimed that she was slapped by an unknown man on the left cheek.

‘’The woman’s husband sought the aid of members of the public in the area resulting in a fight between him and the workers at the premises,’’ he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Samsor, a check showed that the man had crime and drug records and was still wanted by police over a crime in 2017.

The case was investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code and all those detained were remanded until today. An application for extensions of remand would be made today at the Selayang Court. — Bernama