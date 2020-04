SELAMA: A total of 33 people from 10 families have been evacuated to a temporary relief centre at a surau in Kampung Sungai Kuning, Rantau Panjang after their homes were inundated during a flash flood yesterday.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said in a statement that the Selama District Office ordered the temporary relief centre at the surau to be opened at 9pm yesterday.

He said the department received a call about the flood at 8.12pm and, upon reaching the site, found the village flooded up to one-metre high.

“The fire and rescue team are monitoring the situation and ensuring that it’s safe and under control,” he said. — Bernama