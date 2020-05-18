10 families in Selama evacuated due to floods

TAIPING: As many as 10 families from Kampung Tebing Tinggi were sent to the flood evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Tebing Tinggi, Selama, when floods inundated the area early this morning.

A spokesman of the State Fire and Rescue Department said all the families were evacuated at 2.28 a.m. after the department received a call that their homes were flooded with water up to 0.5 metres due to heavy rains since yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Kerian district officer Mohd Sabli Bakri said several villages like Kampung Perlis and Tebuk Panchor in Bagan Serai were also flooded up to 0.5 metres.

However, he said, no evacuation centre has yet been opened and the department was monitoring the flood situation in the area. - Bernama