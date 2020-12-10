10 foreign women nabbed for prostitution in Bukit Damansara

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten foreign women were arrested on suspicion of offering sexual services in a house in Bukit Damansara, Petaling Jaya on Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) said they were nabbed in the Op Noda operation at about 2.30pm.

“The 10 foreign women, aged between 25 and 47, were found in separate rooms in the house. All of them did not have valid travel documents,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Nik Ezanee said the suspects charged RM80 and RM180 for the sexual and massage services they offered to foreigners.

All the suspects have been remanded for 14 days beginning yesterday.-Bernama