10 free EV charging stations set up in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has, so far, provided about 10 free electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in several locations under the local authority’s administrative area.

Shah Alam Mayor Dr Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid said charging stations could be found at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Wisma MBSA and at MBSA branch offices.

“So far, MBSA already has 10 EV charging stations in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) previously. Now, many private firms are interested in collaborating with MBSA to build EV charging stations.

“We are streamlining it with the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) because the guidelines have just been launched, as well as from the Transport Ministry. In terms of technical installations, it will be endorsed by the Energy Commission (ST),” he said.

He said this after the 15th Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies (EASTS) convention that was officiated by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Hasbollah at the MBSA Convention Centre today.

Elaborating, Nor Fuad said MBSA is currently identifying suitable locations according to the needs and demands, adding that among the targeted locations for the installation of more charging stations are city centres and shopping centres in Shah Alam.

In July, the state government planned to provide about 1,000 EV charging stations in 12 local authority areas in the state by the end of this year, especially in Shah Alam; Petaling Jaya; Subang Jaya; Klang; Kajang; and Ampang Jaya.

Former state Tourism and Environment Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian had said that, as of July, there were 102 EV charging stations statewide and that discussions were being held to add more such stations.

Earlier, Nor Fuad said the four-day EASTS convention, organised by MBSA from today, is attended by 700 participants from countries including Malaysia, South Korea, the United States, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Taiwan and Sudan.

He said the convention focuses on issues and the direction of the transportation sector and the latest technology that is used in the sector. -Bernama