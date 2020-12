KUALA LUMPUR: A prime suspect in the robbery-cum-murder of a retired director of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) last Sunday was among 10 people arrested by police in a condominium unit in Jalan Sultan Ismail, less than 20 hours later.

Police learnt that all 10 men, aged between 21 and 29, who lived together at the rented apartment had criminal records for robbery, burglary, drug related offences and other crimes.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said yesterday that investigations positively identified one of the suspects as being involved in the robbery and murder of Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 71.

He said the hunt for the suspect’s accomplices is ongoing.

Saiful said investigators were able to break the case following public information after the two robbers who attacked Wan Hassan struck again at another bungalow belonging to a 34-year-old engineer in Titiwangsa about an hour later at 5.15am on the same day.

The robbers, who were armed with a hammer and parang, tied up and gagged the engineer and his family before ransacking the house and escaping through a window they had earlier pried open.

The engineer’s losses were estimated at RM38,000 after the suspects made off with cash, electrical appliances, jewellery and computers.

Saiful said as the robbers were making their escape, a passer-by spotted them.

He said one of the robbers also threw away a wallet belonging to Wan Hassan after emptying it of cash.

“We retrieved the wallet and developed a photofit based on the description given by the engineer and his family.

“These clues led us to the suspects, who were arrested at about 11.55pm last Sunday.

“We seized several items, including a car that was used by the suspects during the robberies. Our search for the murder weapon is ongoing. All 10 suspects have been remanded,” he said, adding that the items were seized at a different location.

Saiful also advised the public to refrain from taking on armed robbers as it can be dangerous.

“Keep calm and do not confront armed robbers in such situations. Most importantly, try to get a clear description of the criminals for police to trace them,” he said in a press conference at the police headquarters.

Last Sunday, Wan Hassan, who was slashed in the face and neck with a sharp weapon, died at his two-storey bungalow in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar, after being attacked by two armed robbers, who had earlier broken in.

Wan Hassan had confronted the robbers when they demanded cash and valuables while his wife, Sarifah Yusof, 70, a retired government school teacher, managed to hide in a room.

She was slashed in her right hand and was sent to hospital for treatment.

The robbers grabbed some valuables and escaped through a kitchen window.