10 hospitals in K’tan not affected by floods: State Health Director

KOTA BHARU: Ten hospitals in Kelantan, including the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital are still operating as usual and not affected by the monsoon floods, according to State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said all preparations had been done at those hospitals to ensure they were provided with basic supplies and capable of running their operations during flood situations.

“If any of the hospitals were cut off by road due to the floods, resource assistance or patient transfer can be done by air. We have identified a suitable place for a helicopter landing if the need arises.

“In fact, for critical patients in need of further treatment, we have made preparations for them to be transferred earlier to hospitals that were not affected by floods,” he told Bernama when contacted today. - Bernama