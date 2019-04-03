10 illegal immigrants detained in Alor Star

ALOR STAR: Ten illegal immigrants were detained at several business premises, including a morning market, in an operation by the Kedah Immigration Department here yesterday.

Kedah Immigration director Zuhair Jamaludin said they were among 27 foreigners who were rounded-up for inspection during the four-hour operation which ended at 2.30 pm.

Those arrested comprised five Myanmar men, three Bangladeshi men, a Nepalese man and an Indonesian woman, aged between 13 and 38, he said in a statement here today.

He said they were detained for not having valid travel documents and abusing their social visit pass.

They are being detained at the Immigration lock-up at the Home Ministry Building here for investigation and would then be sent to the Belantik Immigration Detention Depot in Sik. — Bernama