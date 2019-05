BELURAN: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has detained 10 illegal immigrants in a special operation carried out at the road check point (RCP) near here last Friday.

Commander DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said those detained, nine men and a woman, aged 16-52, did not have valid identification documents, apart from having dubious identification documents.

“The four-hour operation that started at 10pm also saw participation of a traffic policeman from Beluran district police headquarters (IPD) and six members of the General Operations Force’s (PGA) 20th Battalion in Beluran.

“The operation focused on a location suspected of being frequently used to smuggle non-taxed goods and illegal immigrants into the district,” he said in a statement, here today.

Hazani said all the suspects were taken to IPD Beluran for further action and the case would be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He said monitoring and intelligence in the area would continue to be intensified and strengthened from time to time in an effort to combat illegal smuggling activities to nearby districts such as Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna. - Bernama