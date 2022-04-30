10% increase in vehicles entering Kelantan

JELI: The number of vehicles entering Kelantan via the Jeli-Grik route will increase by five to 10 per cent as people head for their hometowns and villages in view of the Aidilfitri festive period next week.

Jeli police chief Supt Ahmad Ariffin said more people from the northern states, namely Kedah, Perlis, Penang and Perak took advantage of the Aidilfitri holidays which started today.

“Traffic congestion is expected to occur a week before and a week after Aidilfitri,“ he told reporters after inspecting a roadblock in Batu Melintang here yesterday.

Ahmad advised all road users to observe the traffic rules while driving. — Bernama