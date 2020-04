IPOH: Ten Indian nationals were arrested for allegedly having dinner and drinking liquor together at a banana leaf restaurant on Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here last night.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the men aged 19 to 44 were detained by a CID team from the Perak police headquarters at about 8.50pm.

“The police who were conducting a Covid-19 patrol in Ipoh Barat heard loud noises coming from the restaurant before opening the door and finding 10 men eating and consuming liquor,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

A. Asmadi said preliminary investigations found that their house was located at about 30 metres away from the shop, adding that the police also confiscated the restaurant’s business license as well as three bottles of “A Class” liquor.

“All those arrested acknowledged and understood the Movement Control Order (MCO) issued by the government following the spread of Covid-19 in the country,“ he said, adding that the men were currently detained pending a remand order. — Bernama