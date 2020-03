MALACCA: Ten Malacca assemblymen were sworn in as State Executive Council (Exco) members before the Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at Dewan Seri Negri, Ayer Keroh here today.

Also attending and witnessing the Exco members took their oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy were Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali and his wife Datin Munira Yusof.

The swearing-in ceremony began at 3pm with the singing of national anthem Negaraku and the Melaka Maju Jaya anthem.

Also present were state secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan, state legal advisor Datuk Mohamad Abazafree Mohd Abbas and two former Melaka chief ministers Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam and Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

After taking their oaths, the Exco members signed the official instrument of appointment. — Bernama