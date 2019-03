KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry is not making it compulsory for schools to implement the 10-Minute Assembly Module (M10MP), said its minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

However, he said, the principals were encouraged to be creative in organising activities in their schools.

“This module was introduced by the Teachers’ Educational Institute, Special Education campus, as an innovation to embody 21st century learning and values. To date, more than 260 schools have implemented this module,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Maszlee was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) who asked about the effectiveness of the M10MP in instilling comprehensive educational values in students towards 21st century learning.

He said according to a 2018 study of school administrators and 267 teachers on the effectiveness of the M10MP on students, the programme had contributed to the students’ development in various aspects.

This included their leadership skills as well as in communications, innovative and creative thinking, dual-language mastery, character development, and values and ethics, he said.

Maszlee also said the ministry was preparing a manual on civic consciousness and good practices which focus on responsibility, well-being, love and mutual respect.

It would be suited to Malaysia’s multi-ethnic nature as part of the effort to create good citizens and strengthen national unity.

In fact, he said, the ministry was also working to re-introduce civics education in schools which will be included in all existing subjects and in curricular and co-curricular activities. — Bernama