10 MPs appointed as chairman of parliamentary select committees

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix) today announced the names of 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) appointed as chairman of special select committees for the 15th Parliament to help deal with issues concerning the people and the country.

He said the MPs, representing the government and the opposition, will play a complementary role in the government’s administrative efforts to resolve issues that arise in order to develop the country.

“They can discuss all relevant issues under the terms of reference without referring to ministers first. However, it cannot involve matters discussed or will be discussed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“These special select committees also involve MPs from the opposition. They are bipartisan and view the issues not from a political standpoint, but more about national issues and our common rights,” he told a press conference in Parliament.

However, he said the Dewan Rakyat Speaker has the authority to make decisions if there is a dispute, especially in relation to witnesses called to give evidence or procedures of the special select committee meeting.

The 10 MPs are Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) as chairman of the Special Select Committee on Finance and Economy; Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) (Health); and William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) (Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms).

Also listed are Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) (Domestic Trade, Entrepreneurship, Cost of Living and Agriculture); Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) (Infrastructure, Transport and Communications); and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) (Nation Building, Education and Human Resource Development).

Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) (Women, Children and Community Development); Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed@Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) (Environment, Science and Plantation); Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS-Ranau) (Security); and Wong Chen (PH-Subang) (International Relations and International Trade).

Johari said with the active involvement of experienced MPs from the government and opposition, the special select committees could play a check and balance role to the government, thus helping the Parliament resolve rising issues, particularly concerning the people.

He said the committees would be supported by a secretariat provided by the Parliament, involving two officers or researchers who serve full-time. - Bernama