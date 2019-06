KUALA LUMPUR: Ten non-governmental organisations (NGOs) lodged a police report today pertaining to the statement issued by PAS Dewan Ulama head Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government during his winding up speech at last week’s 65th PAS Muktamar.

A representative of the NGOs, Major (Rtd) Razali Zakaria, who is also Pertubuhan Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN) president, said PAS’ action to openly declare its stand to bring down the PH government was seen as an element of provocation and using religion for political purposes.

“Nik Muhamad Zawawi’s speech can be misunderstood by the Muslims especially PAS followers, and in the end it can trigger chaos among Muslims in the country.

“We urge the relevant authorities such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to carry out a thorough investigation without prejudice and to take immediate action,” he told reporters after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD), here today.

Razali also slammed Nik Zawawi’s speech for arbitrarily issuing a ‘fatwa’ (Islamic ruling) to further PAS’ political interest.

“It does not really matter which political belief (one subscribes to), but do practice politics in an appropriate manner and not using the religion as a political tool because it can destroy the nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pertubuhan Solidariti Madani Malaysia (MaSSSA) president Mustapa Mansor, who was also present, stressed the his organisation would continue to fight against the slander and provocation through close collaboration with relevant government agencies.

“It is necessary that something should be done as this can cause misunderstanding and create uneasiness among the people. Do continue with the political activities but please refrain from issuing religious related-statement,” he said. - Bernama