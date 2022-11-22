10 Perak assemblymen sworn in as State Executive Council members

KUALA KANGSAR: Ten members of the Perak State Legislative Assembly (ADUN) today took their oaths as members of the Perak State Executive Council (Exco) today.

All the assemblymen were sworn in before the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah in a brief ceremony held at Istana Iskandariah here at 11.36 this morning.

They are three assemblymen from Umno, four from DAP, two from PKR and one from Amanah who have been approved by Sultan Nazrin.

Representing Umno are Lintang assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun; Salbiah Mohamed (Temengor), and Khairudin Abu Hanipah (Belanja).

Meanwhile, representing PKR are Mohd Azlan Helmi (Tualang Sekah) and Sandrea Ng Shy Ching (Teja) as well as the Sungai Rapat assemblyman who is also the former Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr. Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin.

While from DAP, are former state Exco A. Sivanesan who is also the Sungkai assemblyman, Loh Sze Yee (Jalong), Teh Kok Lim (Aulong) and Woo Kah Leong (Pasir Bedamar).

The following is the full list of Perak State Executive Council (Exco) members:

1. Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun (BN - Umno) : Lintang

2. Datuk Seri Ir. Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (PH - AMANAH) : Sungai Rapat

3. A. Sivanesan (PH - DAP) : Sungkai

4. Loh Sze Yee (PH - DAP) : Jalong

5. Salbiah Mohamed (BN - Umno) : Temengor

6. Teh Kok Lim (PH - DAP) : Aulong

7. Sandrea Ng Shy Ching (PH - PKR) : Teja

8. Khairudin Abu Hanipah (BN - Umno) : Belanja

9. Mohd Azlan Helmi Helmi (PH - PKR) : Tualang Sekah

10. Woo Kah Leong (PH - DAP) : Pasir Bedamar

All of them then signed the letter of appointment witnessed by the Chief Judge of the Ipoh High Court Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed.

Yesterday Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad took the oath of office as the 14th Menteri Besar of Perak for a new term before Sultan Nazrin Shah, at 5.40 pm yesterday.

PH and BN agreed to cooperate to form the state government, after they won 24 and nine seats respectively in GE15, while PN obtained 26 seats. - Bernama