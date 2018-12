KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10 rooms which had been rented out to foreigners on the third floor of a shoplot building were destroyed in a fire in Jalan Cemur, Off Jalan Pekeliling here today.

Operations Officer in the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, Superintendent Muhammad Ridhwan Kamarulzaman said the department received a call on the incident at 2.16pm, and 25 crew and four vehicles from the Sentul, Titiwangsa and Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Stations were rushed to the location.

“There were no victims in the fire at the three-storey building because the residents had left for work, but the fire spread quickly, causing 10 rooms measuring 20 by 20 square feet to be completely burnt,“ he told Bernama at the location today.

He said the fire was brought under control at 2.39pm and put out at about 4pm.

He added that the total loss and cause of fire were still being investigated. — Bernama