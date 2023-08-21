10 S’gor Exco members sworn in

KLANG: Ten state executive councillors (Exco) of Selangor were sworn in today before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The oath-taking and presentation of appointment letters ceremony began at 2.30 pm at Istana Alam Shah here.

Seven of the state executive councillors are new faces while three are from the previous Exco.

The seven new Exco members include former Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim, who is Sekinchan state assemblyman; Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman Datuk Rizam Ismail; Kota Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi and Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaludin.

The other new faces are Banting assemblyman V. Papparaidu; Seri Setia assemblyman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah and Taman Templer assemblyman Anfaal Saari.

The three reappointed to the Exco are Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han; Pandan Indah assemblyman Izham Hashim and Tanjong Sepat assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah.

Earlier in the morning, Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was sworn in as Menteri Besar for a second term.

The PH-Barisan Nasional alliance formed the state government after winning 34 of the 56 seats up for grabs in the state elections on Aug 12. Perikatan Nasional took the remaining 22 seats. -Bernama