KOTA KINABALU: Another five districts in Sabah have been hit by floods as at 12pm today, bringing the total number of districts inundated to 10 from five at 8am this morning, following heavy rain since yesterday.

The five new districts affected by the floods are Tenom, Pitas, Beaufort, Membakut and Papar, besides the earlier affected districts of Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Keningau and Tuaran .

“A total of 55 villages were affected in all 10 districts and monitoring is underway,“ said Sabah Malaysia Civil Defence Force in a statement today.

He said as of today, four temporary evacuation centres had been opened, two in Kota Belud, which housed 81 people from 31 families, one relief centre in Penampang (housing 21 people from six families) and one centre in Papar (60 people from 19 families).

According to the statement, the number of evacuees is expected to increase in some districts as the evacuation and registration process for flood victims is still ongoing. — Bernama