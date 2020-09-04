10 suspected Ah Long arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested nine men and a woman yesterday suspected of being involved in Ah Long activities in Taman Sri Bahtera, Cheras.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, said in a statement today that a raid was conducted yesterday about 2pm at an office where “10 locals aged between 20 and 49 were detained, and 49 mobile phones and SIM cards were seized”.

He said the arrest was based on a report on Aug 12 by a 32-year-old local man who borrowed RM3,000 from a moneylender believed to be unlicensed.

He said that although the victim had paid off his debt, he was still being harassed, threatened and his house was splashed with red paint.

He said the suspects are on remand for two days and will be investigated under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1952. -Bernama