10 suspected bookies of Qatar World Cup nabbed

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have arrested 10 local men, suspected of being involved in football gambling activities in conjunction with World Cup Qatar 2022 via Op Soga IX in the state, from Monday to yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the suspects aged between 22 and 43 were believed to be football bookies.

He said to date the value of the betting limit credit has exceeded RM1 million.

“Police also confiscated cash amounting to RM9,730 and 10 handphones of various brands as well as SIM cards and a memo notepad containing suspected betting on World Cup Qatar 2022 football tournament,“ he said in a statement today.

“All suspects are being remanded between two and four days from today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6(3) of Betting Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not more than RM200,000 and imprisonment for not more than five years if convicted,“ he said in a statement today.

In addition, all of them were also investigated under Section 6(1) and Section 4(1)(D) of the Betting Act 1953.

“The success of this operation is largely the result of intelligence conducted by Johor police as well as complaints and information received from the public.

Kamarul Zaman also called on all parties to channel information related to gambling activities to the nearest police station or the Johor police operations room at 07-221 2999 or 07-225 4677. - Bernama