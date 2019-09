GOPENG: The Rural Development Ministry aims to set up 10 U.n.i pharmacies under Mara’s Professional Entrepreneur Development Programme (Prospec) by next year.

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the U.n.i Pharmacy is the continuity of the U.n.i Clinic initiative introduced last year in a bid to encourage local doctors to open up their own clinic and indirectly venture into entrepreneurship.

“The screening of pharmacists interested in running their own U.n.i pharmacies has begun earlier this month. For a start, we aim to set up only 10 pharmacies ... if not by the end of this year, we will start by early next year.

“We don’t want to be hasty because it’s not easy to turn a pharmacist into an entrepreneur ... we will provide them with seminars and courses first,” she told reporters after opening the three-day Mercu entrepreneurship programme at the Rural Transformation Centre here today.

In her speech earlier, Rina said entrepreneurs, especially among the Bumiputeras, need to be brave in making changes and grabbing all available opportunities to progress.

“Do not limit your capability, you have to change your mentality if you want to go far in the business. The government is always ready to help you,” she added. — Bernama