10 Umno ‘warlords’ to join PN for state polls?

PETALING JAYA: In the upcoming state elections, it has been learnt that 10 ‘warlords’ from Umno will join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

This was a claim made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Senator Datuk Razali Idris (pix) in a New Straits Times (NST) report today (June 6).

“Yes, there are those who were sidelined by Umno.”

“They voluntarily joined one party (in PN) either Pas or Bersatu,” he was reported saying.

Razali stated that an announcement on the matter would be made before the state elections while also responding to rumours that Umno leaders, apart from former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar, and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, is expected to join PN.

Previously, it was reported that PN information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali confirmed that there were eight former Umno leaders who will join the coalition.

However, Razali also said there is currently no progress and development on PN’s offer to Khairy as a Member of the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPC).

“The offer to KJ (Khairy) is not new. In the MPC circle, we are open, we don’t see anyone opposing. Most agreed to it,“ he was quoted saying.