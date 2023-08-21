10 US aviation experts at plane crash site to search for clues

SHAH ALAM: Ten aviation experts from the United States (US) were at the site of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam today, to search for clues into the incident.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they are expected to be in the country for a period of seven to 10 days to help in the plane crash investigation.

“They arrived yesterday and were at the site this morning.

“We reckon the operation to remove the wreckage will be completed today but if this is not possible, our personnel will be stationed here to monitor the situation,“ he told reporters after checking on the site with Col. Muhammad Abdullah of Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU).

Mohd Iqbal said eight BSKU officers are also involved in the plane crash investigation.

A check by Bernama saw work on removing pieces of the plane in progress and a lorry was being used to transport the wreckage to a hangar in Subang for further investigation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport in a statement informed that the preliminary report of the crash will be ready within 30 days of the incident.

A technical investigation based on Annex 13 – Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO Annex 13), has been initiated by the BSKU team from the day the accident occurred.

Last Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crashed onto the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina killing 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

The ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm. -Bernama