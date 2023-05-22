10 used car sales lots hit by acid attacks

GEORGE TOWN: The police have received 11 reports of acid attacks on used car sales lots in the Green Lane and Pulau Tikus areas here that damaged vehicles on sale there.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the attacks occurred since early this month, with the latest happening several days ago when 10 lots were hit.

The owners of the affected lots claimed that they did not have any problems with loansharks, conflicts or misunderstandings that could lead to such attacks, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Soffian said they were trying to investigate and find out the real cause of these attacks and the perpetrators using CCTV footage of the premises, and they did not discount the possibility that the attacks were committed by the same party.

He urged those with information about these attacks to contact the police. -Bernama