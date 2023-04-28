10-year-old boy drowns in Baling river

BALING: A 10-year-old boy was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into a river near the Sungai Limau water treatment plant, Kupang, yesterday.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the victim, Muhammad Yusuf Khairuddin, was said to have gone to the area at about 11 am today to have a picnic with his family.

“During the incident, the victim’s mother was feeding three other small children by the river while Muhammad Yusuf was wandering elsewhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Abdul Rahim Che Omar, in a statement, said that the department received a distress call on the incident from the Baling district police headquarters (IPD) at 1.42 pm.

“The victim’s body was located at 4.50 pm, about 3 kilometres from the location where the victim was believed to have fallen. The body then was handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

“The victim’s body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, to be tested for COVID-19 and the post-mortem is scheduled to be performed today. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001,” he said. - Bernama