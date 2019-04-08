10-year-old boy found drowned

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 10-year-old boy, who was reported missing while playing near Sungai Manir here last Saturday, was found drowned yesterday.

The body of Ahmad Aqil Fadlullah Ahmad Ruhaimi was found floating, about 10m from a jetty at the river where he was last seen, at about 10.30pm yesterday, according to Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department branch head (Operation and Station Management) Mohd Mazimi Mohamad.

He said 44 personnel from various agencies were involved in the search and rescue operation.

The boy, in Year Four at Sekolah Kebangsaan Manir, was reported to have been playing at the jetty, when he is believed to have slipped and fallen into the river.

His family realised he was missing when he did not return home after sunset and went to look for him.

They found Ahmad Aqil Fadlullah’s personal belongings, such as his watch and slippers, at the river bank, and suspecting something was amiss, lodged a report. — Bernama