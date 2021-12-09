100-day AKM programme creates history — Chief Secretary to Govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) (AKM) programme recorded history as the first event in the country being organised with the involvement of all ministries and government departments at one time, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Unlike the previous government mega events which focused on certain segments, he said the 100-Day AKM programme is making a new record that is so unique and special.

“This is because for the first time, all ministries and departments under the leadership of 31 members of the Cabinet are working together in a strong synergy under the spirit of the Malaysian Family to make (the programme) a succees,“ he said in his speech at the launching of the 100-Day AKM programme here today.

It is being held for four days beginning today from 9 am to 10 pm at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Mohd Zuki also hoped that each ministry would continue to give its full commitment to pursue these aspirations with various initiatives towards the well-being and prosperity of the entire Malaysian Family, and not just limited to the first 100 days of administration.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki also called on the people to appreciate the concept and true meaning of the Malaysian Family aspirations, especially when facing the Covid-19 pandemic challenges.

He said the term family, which means a group of people who are related to each other, living under one roof and loving each other, corresponded with the aspirations highlighted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He added that the Malaysian Family concept was also introduced at a right time when the country was being tested by the Covid-19 pandemic which triggered a health crisis and impacted the country’s economy.

The programme, organised by the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (SEPADU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, includes a gallery showcasing ministerial achievements, aid programmes, exhibitions by ministries and agencies, cultural performances as well as sales by entrepreneurs and exhibitions.

The Malaysian Family concept, which stresses on inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude, was introduced by Ismail Sabri in his inaugural speech after being appointed the ninth prime minister of Malaysia following the formation of a new government in August. — Bernama