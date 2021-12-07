100 days #KeluargaMalaysia event to be conducted under strict SOP

PUTRAJAYA: The 100 days of #KeluargaMalaysia Aspiration programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) will be held with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) from Dec 9 until Dec 12 to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We will ensure that this programme does not pose the risk of Covid-19 infection,” said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad (pix) in a media conference here today.

The programme, hosted by the Prosperity Delivery Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department will feature ministries’ achievement gallery, aid programme, displays by ministries and agencies, cultural performances, career fair, exhibitions as well as product sales by entrepreneurs.

Rodzi said the SOP includes limiting the number of visitors to only 10,350 at a time compared to the convention centre’s capacity which can reach over 20,000 people, adding that the organiser has been reminded to ensure physical distancing is practised throughout the programme.

He said during the opening ceremony to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday, only 272 guests and 11 VIP guests will be allowed to attend, compared to the original capacity of 2,000 people.

Rodzi said visitors must be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, adding that children under 12 years old are allowed to enter with fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

The ventilation system at the event site must be in good condition, he said, adding that only packed food is allowed.

Rodzi also said the Fire and Rescue Department personnel will carry out sanitation operations every night at 11 pm.

“If a positive Covid-19 case is detected at the event location, immediate sanitation operation will be conducted and MKN will refer to health experts for further action,” he said.

The event starts from 9 am until 10 pm.

The Keluarga Malaysia concept based on the values of inclusivity, togetherness and gratitude was introduced by Ismail Sabri in his inaugural speech after being appointed as the ninth Prime Minister in August. — Bernama