KUALA LUMPUR: Hundred days since the Movement Control Order (MCO) took effect on March 18 have seen the country’s success in flattening the curve of Covid-19 infection thus reducing the transmission of the virus in the community.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said to ensure that the country fully recovered and successfully undergoes the Recovery MCO (RMCO) phase with the new normal of life, the community would have to play a bigger role by adhering to all the advices and standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The number of active cases has now dropped to just 208 and death rates have dropped to 1.4% of the total number of cases. This indicates that Malaysia is in the phase of recovery.

“The success of flattening the Covid-19 graph and also reducing the spread of cases in the community is the result of action taken by all parties, including the community and the people,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the government’s drastic actions at that time which restricting the movement of people and shut down international entrances have given MOH the opportunity to increase the capacity of public health, laboratories, health clinics and hospitals, thus flattening the Covid-19 curve. — Bernama