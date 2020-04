KOTA BARU: A total of 100 families comprising asnaf and orphans in the state have received tithe (zakat) contribution from Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) via its Islamic centre.

UMK vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Noor Azizi Ismail said that the contribution comprised RM10,000 worth of basic necessities and RM3,000 in cash donation for the orphans.

“This Ramadan special assistance programme is one of the UMK corporate social responsibility (CSR) which is carried out annually by the Islamic centre. For this year, the contribution to be distributed to residents in the surrounding areas of UMK campuses, namely, Bachok, Pengkalan Chepa and Jeli campuses.

“This contribution is hoped to ease the burden of the less fortunate in their preparations for Ramadan. In fact, this contribution is also a part of special assistance carried out in conjunction with the fasting month and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he told Bernama here today.

He presented the contribution to Baung village chief (penghulu) Azehan Sulaiman.

Also present were deputy vice-chancellor (students affairs and alumni) Prof Dr Zaliman Sauli and Islamic centre director Associate Prof Dr Azhar Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Azehan expressed his gratitude to UMK for the assistance at a such difficult time and he believed the programme would further strengthen the relationship between UMK and the community. — Bernama