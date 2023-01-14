100 flood-damaged telco towers in Kelantan repaired: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 100 telecommunications towers in Kelantan that were damaged by floods have been repaired and are functioning as usual, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said the repair works carried out by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) also involved the upgrading of 127 telecommunications towers in the state.

“Alhamdulillah everything has been fixed and is working. This is the commitment of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) to ensure that every telecommunications facility in the flood-affected area functions properly,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the MCMC had also upgraded a telecommunications tower in Bendang Pak Yong, Tumpat using the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) concept while the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had raised the platforms of nine nearby sub-stations to ensure that the source of electricity supply was not affected by the floods.

“KKD will continue to ensure that the people’s welfare is protected without discrimination, including in states ruled by the opposition.

“Besides caring and understanding the needs of the people at the grassroots level, this kind of approach is believed to be able to maintain harmony and unity,“ he said.

Fahmi added that the ministry also had the opportunity to distribute basic necessities to 450 flood victims in Tumpat, Bachok, Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai including media practitioners and its staff. - Bernama