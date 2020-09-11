100 getting AKPK help daily

PETALING JAYA: An average of 100 people are entering the debt management programme run by the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) daily since the beginning of September.

The agency is getting about 1,100 walk-in enquiries on a daily basis, its general manager Nor Fazleen Zakaria said yesterday.

Job losses and pay cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a spike in the number of people seeking financial counselling and loan rescheduling services from AKPK.

A further surge is expected with the bank loan moratorium ending on Sept 30. The agency registered 17,344 individuals for the programme between January and July.

This figure is about 34% of the total number of people who sought the agency’s help last year. There were 50,892 participants in the debt management programme in 2019.

Nor Fazleen said AKPK had been kept busy during the movement control order (MCO) period. “Our counsellors worked from home and people could make enquiries online,” she said to theSun.

Individuals who needed help started making a beeline to AKPK’s headquarters and its 11 branches nationwide when they reopened for walk-in enquiries on June 10.

Nor Fazleen said those having financial difficulties only have about two weeks to sort out their problems.

“They can either approach the banks directly to restructure their loans or approach us for help. Borrowers have to re-evaluate their financial positions because they won’t have the same amount of money to spend,” she said.

Nor Fazleen said some people might find it easier to go through AKPK if they have loans from multiple banks.

“We will put aside what is needed for a family and basic necessities. We then negotiate with the banks to make payments based on the disposable income of an individual.”

Nor Fazleen said AKPK wants to provide borrowers peace of mind when they start making payments to get out of debt. The agency is also helping people who are unable to service their credit card debts. She urged the public to visit the AKPK website, which provides guidelines to people planning to buy big items.

For those who have turned to the “sambung bayar” or unofficial individual arrangements on their car loans, Nor Fazleen warned that it is illegal and could land the borrowers in bigger financial trouble.

A survey by AKPK showed 29% of the respondents saved the extra funds they had during the moratorium.

Forty per cent of them used the funds to buy necessary items, 25% paid off their smaller loans, 3% invested the funds and 3% did nothing with it. She said this weekend, AKPK and all banks will be at the Bayan Lepas, Penang and Persada Johor Inter-national Convention Centre to help people facing financial difficulties.

100 getting AKPK help daily