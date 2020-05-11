100 houses hit by flash floods in Penang

BALIK PULAU: Some 100 houses in Teluk Kumbar and Sungai Ara, near here, were hit by flash floods after heavy rain lashed several areas in Penang for more than two hours last night.

However, the flood victims were not evacuated to relief centres.

Ahmad Ishak Ibrahim, 53, said he and his family were watching television after performing the tarawih prayers when floodwaters entered the living room and kitchen.

“The heavy rain started at 8 pm; we had just finished breaking fast and performing the Maghrib prayers. After some time, we realised that the house was under about 0.5 metre of water. My sons and I managed to move the electrical appliances to safer grounds,” he said today.

Another victim, Rohayu Hussain, 42, who is living with her mother, said she was asleep when a neighbour knocked on the doors to inform her about the floods.

She said at that time the floodwaters had reached her calf, and she quickly woke her mother Rodziah Musa, 70, before moving to the upper level of the house.

“We are lucky because our neighbour came and told us about the rising water. We didn’t manage to move the refrigerator and washing machine but hope they can still be used,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bayan Lepas state assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz said he and his team visited the Teluk Kumbar area after being informed of the floods.

“Besides checking out the situation, I also handed over instant food to those affected for sahur,” he said. - Bernama