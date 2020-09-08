100 new Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: A sharp increase in cases of positive cases was detected today. With 100 cases detected, the nation’s tally has hit 9,559.

Heath Director-General Tan Sri Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the 100 confirmed cases, the highest number of new cases are from Benteng Lahad Datu where 62 cases reported. The Lahad Datu district in Sabah has been declared as red zone.

To date, a total of 128 cases has been recorded under Benteng LD cluster involving two Lahad Datu and Tawau districts.

“Of the 100 new cases, 85 are through local transmission involving 55 Malaysians and 30 foreigners. The remaining 15 are imported cases involving two Malaysians and the rest are foreigners,“ he said uring the media briefing today.

“Of the local transmission, 62 are cases from the Benteng LD cluster in Sabah which involved 37 detainees in Lahad Datu district police headquarters and 25 detainees in Tawau prison.”

He said the remaining 23 new cases today are froom the Sungai cluster detected in Perlis and Kedah.

“From the Sungai cluster, 22 were reported in Kedah and one in Perlis. They comprised 16 medical workers and seven of their family members,“ he said.

The imported cases are from India (11) , Indonesia (two), the Philippines (one ) and Pakistan (one).

As of noon today, 12 patients had been discharged. The total number of recoveries is 9,136.

Seven patient are in the intensive care unit (ICU) with four needed the breathing assistance from the ventilators.

No new death was reported today and the fatality toll remains at 128.