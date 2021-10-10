100 school children with learning problems to get free tuition

JOHOR BAHRU: Some 100 Year One to Year Three school children who have learning problems were chosen to attend free tuition through the Reading Skills Programme organised by the Layang-Layang State Assembly Service Centre (DUN) in Kluang which started yesterday

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) in a posting on his Facebook page said the programme which was being handled by three teachers until December is aimed at helping the school children master the art of reading.

“The main focus is students who still cannot read or are not proficient reading in Bahasa Melayu especially those who still do not recognise the words.

“The programme would also indirectly enable them to get used to face-to-face learning next year after almost two years not going to school because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Onn Hafiz who is also the State Assemblyman for Layang-Layang said three areas have been chosen as locations for the programme namely Felda Layang-Layang, The ATM Veterans community hall at Kampung Chokro and the DUN Layang-Layang Service Centre.

“Besides learning in the classroom, each student will be equipped with appropriate educational materials needed throughout the programme,” he said adding that tuition classes will be held twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays.

