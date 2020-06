KUALA LUMPUR: The government will give a full sales tax exemption on locally-assembled passenger cars in an effort to promote the growth of the country’s automotive industry.

This tax incentive was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) in a special address on the Short-term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) broadcast live over television and radio today.

He also announced a 50% sales tax exemption for imported passenger cars for the period of June 15 to Dec 31, 2020. — Bernama