KULAI: Free Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK-Ag) will be distributed to 1,000 residents in Bukit Batu here starting today.

Bukit Batu assemblyman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said it was one of the strategies to step up Covid-19 testing efforts in the area.

“This is an initiative of the assemblyman’s office. We received RM150,000 allocation from Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad to help the people. So, we use part of the allocation for RTK-Ag and food baskets.

“For a start, we distributed 150 RTK-Ag test kits to residents in Flat Cengal, Taman Putri Kulai followed by residents in Air Bemban,“ he told reporters after distributing the test kits here. — Bernama