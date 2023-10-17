1,000 join breast cancer fun run

KLANG: Stadium Sultan Suleiman in Klang was awash in pink on Sunday as participants and spectators wore theme coloured attire for the Pinky Fun Run, held to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It was flagged off by Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin, who also took part in the run.

Held in conjunction with the Klang Municipal Council Car Free Day, the event saw about 1,000 runners taking part in the 8km, 5km and 3km run along Jalan Istana in the vicinity of the stadium .

The run was organised by the Bukit Kuda Health Clinic advisory panel, with technical coordination by Puncak Ventures SRA Sdn Bhd.

Bukit Kuda Health Clinic advisory panel chairman Abd Rahim Shaharudin said the event served as a platform for creating breast cancer awareness.

He added that the event also emphasised that early detection could significantly improve the prognosis of breast cancer and survival rates.

He said it was important for individuals to be aware of the risks, and the importance of early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

“While it is very rare, men can also get breast cancer,” he said.

Council president Noraini Roslan said the event is a symbol of unity, strength and a commitment to raising awareness about early breast cancer detection.

On the Car Free Day, Noraini said it was first introduced on June 19 last year.