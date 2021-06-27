1,000 Pulau Redang residents to get vaccine jabs under ‘Jejak Vaksin UniSZA’

KUALA TERENGGANU: About 1,000 residents of Pulau Redang are expected to be vaccinated under the “Jejak Vaksin Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA)” programme when Terengganu receives additional supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine next month, according to a UniSZA official.

UniSZA medical faculty dean Prof Dr Harmy Mohamed Yusoff said the university had started making preparations for the outreach programme by drawing up a list of eligible vaccine recipients with the help of the Kuala Nerus District Office.

“However, it is subject to the delivery of (additional) vaccines. We were told that supplies might increase in July, so we hope to implement the programme there (Pulau Redang) and other interior areas.

“We need to speed up vaccination on the island before the arrival of the monsoon season; it will be difficult to go there once we enter September. Furthermore, many residents there are involved in the tourism industry, so this vaccination drive can help to revitalise this sector on the island,” he told reporters at the Jejak Vaksin UniSZA at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kesom here, yesterday.

He said it would take one or one and a half days to complete the vaccination drive on the island.

National Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, when visiting Terengganu on June 17, had said that the state would receive an additional supply of more than 200,000 doses of vaccine beginning July.

Dr Harmy said Jejak Vaksin UniSZA, which was launched yesterday, aimed to administer more than 15,000 doses of vaccine in the interior of Terengganu within six months.

“The volunteers for this programme comprise medical specialists, lecturers, nurses, pharmacists, medical students and others.

“The team is capable of vaccinating 300 to 600 people daily and this number can be increased according to our needs,” he added.

The programme is a joint effort by UniSZA, the Higher Education Ministry, Health Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, the state government, Terengganu Health Department, Terengganu Education Department, and several corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations.

-Bernama