1,000 trading lots for those who lost jobs due to Covid-19: Annuar Musa

KOTA BARU: The Federal Territories Ministry will offer 1,000 new trading lots such as kiosks and food trucks to young people and those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 outbreak, starting next month.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the new trading lots would be located at some strategic locations in the federal capital and Putrajaya with low and affordable monthly rent.

The online application would be open from July 1, he said, adding that the ministry would ensure that no one would try to take advantage of the facility including renting it to foreigners.

“For a start, 400 small and large kiosks will be located at strategic areas such as pedestrian walk and tourist attractions along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Bintang Walk, Little India as well as around Mara Building including bus stops in the federal capital and Putrajaya.

“Another 400 lots are for food trucks at suitable locations while 200 more lots will be inside shopping malls like Berjaya Times Square and so on,“ he told reporters after visiting ‘Akok Pok Long’ stall in Kampung Padang Mengkali, Peringat, here today.

Annuar said some of the kiosks have been built by DBKL and traders could build their own kiosk according to the agreed size and design.

“The kiosk must be attractive and we don’t want it to be blocking traffic as well as causing problems to other traders and most importantly the cleanliness aspect that must be given priority,“ he added.

He said the ministry would be working with the Youth and Sports Ministry as well as Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry in obtaining business capital and related training needed. - Bernama