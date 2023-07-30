10,000 absent SPM 2022 candidates register to resit examinations this year

SUNGAI PETANI: A total of 10,000 out of 30,000 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in 2022 who did not sit for the examination have registered to resit the examination this year.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the number was recorded after the ministry extended the SPM 2023 registration period for private candidates.

“When we decided to find out the number of 2022 SPM dropouts and those who did not sit for the examination last year, we were able to collect data of about 30,000 people.

“Alhamdulillah, we were able to identify them, and with some intervention through programmes by the ministry, including extending the registration period for private SPM candidates, we find that 10,000 of the 30,000 have registered to resit the examination this year,” she said.

Fadhlina told reporters this at the YES! Rock The School Edisi Mega Kedah 2023 programme at AIMST University, near here today, which was also attended by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

On June 20, the media reported that 30,000 candidates who registered for the 2022 SPM, but did not sit for the examination will have a second chance to resit the examination with the Ministry of Education extending the SPM 2023 registration date for private candidates until June 30.

On June 13, it was reported by the media that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was concerned about the news of 30,000 students missing the SPM examination. He requested Fahdlina to investigate the issue and find a solution.

Fadhlina said that the ministry was focusing on the 20,000 students who have yet to register to resit the exam and congratulated the 10,000 candidates who have registered for the SPM retake this year. -Bernama