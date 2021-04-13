10,000 expected to join ‘Malaysian 100 Million Steps Against Corruption’

SHAH ALAM: A total of 10,000 participants have been targeted to participate in the ‘Malaysia 100 juta Langkah Menentang Rasuah’ (Malaysia 100 Million Steps Against Corruption), a fitness programme to be conducted virtually, from April 13 until June 30.

Karangkraf Media Group chairman and #RasuahBusters team leader, Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub, said that the programme, organised by #RasuahBusters team, would be jointly carried out with the #NilaiMoralKarakterBangsa campaign, aimed at creating awareness to avoid corrupt practices while cultivating a healthy lifestyle in the community.

“We add an element of fun and excitement to our efforts to fight corruption through this event, and empower Malaysians to send a strong message that we stay united in solidarity and walk 100 million steps against corruption.

“This great message will serve as the seed of our ongoing struggle to fight corruption,” he said after the launch of the programme here, yesterday.

The ‘Malaysia 100 million Steps Against Corruption’ is a recreational programme where participants have to complete a total of 10,000 to 30,000 steps in various forms of activities within 30 days.

Those interested can register free at https://cps4.me/100juta and get the latest information on the programme’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

This programme is a continuation of the #RasuahBusters campaign, a people-to-people movement to eradicate the culture of giving or accepting bribes, and any form of abuse of power in the country’s ecosystem. - Bernama