10,000 households in Tasek Gelugor receive food aid

TASEK GELUGOR: Ten thousand households in the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency received food aid worth RM300,000 through the Tasek Gelugor Prihatin Contribution Programme.

Member of Parliament for Tasek Gelugor, Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (pix) said the aid from his parliamentary office was for the needy in its state constituencies of Teluk Air Tawar, Sungai Dua and Permatang Berangan.

“Each household received the aid comprising rice, sugar, flour, biscuits, cooking oil and face masks through continuation of the Prihatin contribution programme to reduce the financial burden of households especially affected by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

“We plan to channel more basic aid after this,“ he told reporters after the contribution programme, here, today.

Meanwhile, Shabudin who is also the Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) Liaison Committee chairman, said the accusation of party-hopping by political leaders for a reward or to avoid prosecution in court was merely the perception of some people due to their dislike for these leaders.

Shabudin, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said it was inappropriate for the people or anyone to make their own justification for this without knowing the real reason for the political leaders’ action of party-hopping.

“If only one or two were involved, perhaps we could see it as an unhealthy element (in their political parties) but if they did it as a group or more than twice, surely it was more for political strategy as politics is something dynamic, basically.

“Politics can actually change according to the need and situation,” said Shabudin who admitted that he was among the political leaders often maligned about and labelled as a traitor and so on after choosing to leave Umno before joining Bersatu but he had his own reasons to do so.

‘But I am not bothered by it as I am still with the rakyat,” he said, adding that the policy of his parliamentary office here was giving aid to the needy without asking which political party they belonged to or supported so that all could benefit from it.- Bernama