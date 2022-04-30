10,000 TNB personnel on duty during Eid to ensure stable electricity supply

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is deploying some 10,000 personnel at various levels in critical sectors of its service chain in the Peninsula to ensure stability of electricity supply during the Aidilfitri celebration next week.

The deployment on rotation assignments and standby basis covers power stations, control centres and the entire service chain including grids and substations to ensure smooth transmission and distribution of electricity supply.

TNB President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Baharin Din said monitoring in each state was also being increased ahead of Aidilfitri with the expectation of people returning to their hometowns earlier for the celebration.

“The 72-hour period starting the day before 1 Syawal (Aidifitri day) is critical with the expectation of electricity consumption to increase as the public will be busy making final preparations, especially on the eve of Aidilfitri followed by various celebration activities the next two days,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said to appreciate the employees who will be working during Aidilfitri, about 10,000 packs of kuih raya (Eid delicacies) were prepared for them in collaboration with the TNB Women’s Association (PELITAWANIS) from eight branches around the Klang Valley.

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin also expressed his appreciation to all the workers who have to sacrifice the celebration by being on duty when others get to celebrate it with their families. — Bernama