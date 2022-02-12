10,000 UKM students to return to campus with strict SOPs

BANGI: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) is ready for the return of almost 10,000 local and international students to its campus in stages next month with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman said the university had reviewed and tightened the existing SOPs to ensure a smooth admission process from March 27 to 29.

“We will ask student leaders especially from the student representative council and the student executive council in residential colleges to help remind students to always abide by the SOPs,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ekhwan said there are two categories of students who will return to the campus, namely those who stay on campus and also off campus.

“The number of students who will stay at the residential colleges is subject to its total capacity and the student housing centre will ensure that all students comply with the SOPs that have been set,“ he said.

For the teaching and learning process (PdP), Mohd Ekhwan said the deans and faculty management had ensured that all SOPs for lectures, laboratory and clinical activities for their respective faculties were updated.

“The implementation of PdP, practical and laboratory as well as research activities will depend on the capacity of the available lecture halls and laboratories.

“SOPs have been developed and updated from time to time in accordance with the capacity of the facilities,“ he said. - Bernama