100kg green sea turtle found dead on Teluk Kemang beach

SEREMBAN: A 100kg green sea turtle (penyu agar) was found dead on Teluk Kemang beach, Port Dickson, near here, yesterday.

Negri Sembilan Fisheries Department director Halimi Abu Hanip said the carcass of a male turtle, believed to be 40 years old, was found by the public at about 5pm.

“It was discovered by the public before alerting our staff. Further examination revealed there was no trace of injury was found on the body.

“The turtle is believed to have died in the sea for the past few days and has been swept to the beach by the tide,” he told Bernama here today.

In the meantime, Halimi also urged anyone who finds dead or injured turtles to contact the Fisheries Department at 06-647 2050 or 06-662 1089 or to send message to the Negri Sembilan Fisheries Facebook account.

“This endangered marine reptiles exist in a small population in Negri Sembilan. The public is therefore advised to be careful not to disturb the turtles especially if they come across these reptiles on the beach to lay eggs and don’t poach their eggs.

“The offence is punishable by a maximum fine of RM20,000 or a maximum jail term of two years or both under the Negri Sembilan (Turtles and Turtle Eggs) Rules 1976 and the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said. — Bernama