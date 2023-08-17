1,010 Residensi Wilayah, Residensi Prihatin Madani affordable homes offered to M40, B40

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,010 affordable housing units, dubbed Residensi Wilayah and Residensi Prihatin Madani in Desa Tasik Sungai Besi here, will be offered to the M40 group and below, as well as those who cannot afford to buy their own homes.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement today said the development of the Residensi Wilayah project on a 1.4-hectare site will include 910 housing units with a built-up area of 902 sq ft and 908 sq ft and priced at RM300,000 per unit.

“While Residensi Prihatin Madani comprises the development of 100 housing units with a size of 902 sq ft and is priced at RM200,000 per unit,” it said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the Residensi Wilayah, Residensi Prihatin Madani and Madani Hawkers Centre ground-breaking ceremony at Desa Tasik Sungai Besi here.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and City Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh.

According to DBKL, the Madani Hawkers Centre will also be built next to the Desa Tasik Sports Complex on a 0.17-acre plot, complete with parking facilities, a prayer hall and a spacious dining hall.

Residensi Wilayah will be offered to applicants who are at least 21 years old, have a gross monthly income of less than RM10,000 (for single applicants) or RM15,000 (for married applicants), and were born, work, or live in Kuala Lumpur.

Residensi Prihatin Madani is one of the initiatives under the Malaysia Madani concept to provide affordable homes to the M40 and B40 groups.

“Priority will be given to applicants who were born, reside in, or work in Kuala Lumpur and do not own a home,” the statement said.

DBKL hopes that the development of affordable housing will enable low-income earners to own a comfortable home at a reasonable price. -Bernama